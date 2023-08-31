BJP women wing members tie rakhi to 2.70 lakh ‘poor brothers’

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women wing in Uttar Pradesh (UP) took out ‘sneh yatra’ to win over 2,70,000 ‘rakhi’ brothers in the state.

“The vedic raksha sutras emanate positive energy, absorb radiation and are bio-friendly, and the wearer is automatically blessed,” BJP leaders said. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, the BJP engaged 27,000 women wing members across the state to connect with ‘poor brothers’.

“In batches of 10, our women wing members reached out to our brothers—rickshaw-pullers, sanitary workers, masons, vegetable sellers, delivery persons—basically all those who make life easier for us. We listened to them, their issues. The idea was to strike a rapport with them,” said Chetna Pandey, a member of UP BJP’s women wing.

State BJP lawmaker Vijay Bahadur Pathak, who’s also the in-charge of the women’s wing, said, “Under prime minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, the BJP is out to make a difference in the lives of people. This is another initiative that showcases our resolve to connect with the poorest of the poor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The vedic raksha sutras emanate positive energy, absorb radiation and are bio-friendly, and the wearer is automatically blessed,” BJP leaders said. The BJP women wing also collected details of their ‘brothers’ to get in touch with them in future. “The exercise can provide the BJP with a directory of names and phone numbers of these lesser-known individuals, mostly hailing from villages, and come in handy in striking a rapport with them ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political expert.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON