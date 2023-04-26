Stains found at Atiq’s old office human blood: Forensic report

The stains found at what once used to be the office of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s in Prayagraj’s Chakia locality are, in fact, human blood, revealed a forensic report.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were killed while in police custody by three assailants earlier this month. (File)

While the police are probing different angles, their prime focus is on the possibility of drug addicts injuring themselves while trying to enter the partially demolished building, police officials said.

The ‘blood’ stains, splattered on the stairs and on a cloth found on a sofa, were noticed by the Prayagraj police on Monday morning.

The police also reportedly recovered a knife and broken glass and bangle pieces from the spot. Samples were sent for forensic examination.

Citing the forensic report that came out on Wednesday, a senior police official said, “There is a strong possibility that some drug addicts might have sneaked inside the partially demolished building and injured themselves. While efforts are underway to identify the drug addicts who loiter in the area, we’re also investigating other angles. The building has now been barricaded and is being guarded.”

