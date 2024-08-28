Bodies of 2 girls found hanging from tree in Farrukhabad; probe on: Police

KANPUR/LUCKNOW: The bodies of two girls, aged 15 and 18, were found hanging from a tree in Farrukhabad on Tuesday morning, according to police. Farrukhabad’s superintendent of police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi, said the bodies were found in a mango orchard in a village near Kayamganj. For representation only. (Sourced)

“We received information this morning from Bhagautipur village about two girls’ bodies found hanging from a tree. A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene,” the SP said.

“Initial findings indicate that the two girls were neighbours and close friends. One body was found hanging from one end of a dupatta, and the other from the opposite end. It appears they might have committed suicide by hanging from the tree, but the police are investigating the case thoroughly,” he said.

Priyadarshi said the two girls went missing from the village temple, where they had gone to see the Sri Krishna Janmashtami tableau, around 9 pm on Monday night and did not return home. The SP said the girls’ families searched for them extensively throughout the night but could not find them. On Tuesday morning, the bodies were found hanging from a tree. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway, he said.”

The SP, who also visited the scene of the incident, added that a mobile phone was found near the tree, and a SIM card was found among the belongings of one of the girls.

The father of one girl said that the girls had gone out together, first at 7:30 pm and came back, then again at 9 pm to the temple. When they didn’t return, he went to his sister’s nearby house to check if his daughter was there. Not finding them there he searched the whole village and surrounding area.

“Around 5 am, my sister-in-law, who had gone to attend nature’s call, came rushing and told me about two bodies hanging from a tree. I rushed and found one was my daughter and the other was my neighbour’s daughter. Both were murdered, and their bodies were hanged with a dupatta,” he claimed.