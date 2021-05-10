Boeing plans to set up 200-bed Covid hospital in Gorakhpur

Multinational aerospace company Boeing will set up a 200-bed dedicated Covid hospital on the premises of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Gorakhpur, a state government official said on Sunday. In addition, the state government will establish a 250-bed Covid hospital on the premises of Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College, also in Gorakhpur, the official added.

Boeing had submitted a proposal to set up the hospital which would have an intensive care unit (ICU), he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the Gorakhpur AIIMS to inspect the construction of the Covid hospital, he said.

For his part, Adityanath inspected the sports college premises in Gorakhpur on Sunday evening. He directed officials to set up the 250-bed Covid hospital equipped with all the facilities and make it operational soon.

Doctors, nurses and para-medical staff should be appointed, and the staff should be provided residential facilities so that patients did not face problems in treatment, he said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inspected the integrated command and control centre set up in the Gorakhpur district collectorate. He collected information about the attendance of doctors, admission of patients as well as the test, track and treat drive launched by the state government.

He said the state government was committed to providing the best facilities to Covid patients and strict action would be taken against lax officers.

Additional chief secretary (information) Navneet Sehgal said the chief minister will hold review meetings in Gorakhpur on Monday morning. He will visit Ayodhya to review the facilities for the Covid patients. He will also visit the rural areas of Ayodhya to take stock of the track, test and treat drive launched by the state government.