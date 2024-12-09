Menu Explore
Bomb scare: Hoax call targets three locations in Lko

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 09, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The threat call was made from Bihar. Lucknow police have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller

A bomb threat at three key locations in the state capital turned out to be a hoax. An unidentified caller called 112, UP police’s integrated emergency response centre, on Saturday night claiming that he had planted bombs at Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh railway station and Alambagh bus stand, said police officials.

Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh railway station and Alambagh bus stand were the three locations where the caller claimed to have planted explosives.
Hussainganj metro station, Charbagh railway station and Alambagh bus stand were the three locations where the caller claimed to have planted explosives.

Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP)-Central, said all three locations were thoroughly checked after the call. A dog squad and bomb detection and disposal squads were rushed to the three locations, she added.

“A caller had informed 112 that there is information about a bomb at Hussainganj Metro Station, Charbagh Station and Alambagh. On this information, the dog squad and BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) checked, and the information was found to be hoax. The checking has been completed at all places. We got information about the Charbagh railway station and checked there as well,” Singh told reporters.

The threat call was made from Bihar. The Lucknow police have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller for creating panic by making hoax calls and launched a search to trace him.

With input from agencies

