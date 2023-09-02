Nothing comes easy in life: Mary Kom at 20th annual conference of Indian Arthroscopy Association in Lucknow

Boxing champion and former Rajya Sabha member MC Mary Kom on Saturday spoke about the challenges she faced as a pugilist, the importance of adhering to medical advice, strengthening oneself mentally to excel and underlined the need to avoid complacency.

MC Mary Kom at an event in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

“Nothing comes easy in life. Today, sportspersons go for supplements without thinking (of) its consequences, while I still consult (a) doctor for each medicine I take, asking them will it come in doping,” Mary Kom said.

Mary Kom was in Lucknow to address the 20th annual conference of the Indian Arthroscopy Association being organised by the department of orthopaedic and sports medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

Sharing her experience as a boxer and the struggle behind the fame, she said, “I have given so much for it that (I) went just crazy to win for the country and I can’t fully explain it to you.

“If you have a will, there is a way. I am finding a way to achieve in life. Today, children get carried away with one big achievement that comes with money and fame. They feel satisfied with one medal, I am still working,” she said.

“For the first one or two years, I could not get anything, but I kept on trying and working hard. I am very rich in that hunger also. I build up my mental strength along with physical strength,” she said.

Boxing, she said, has made her learn a lot of things and that enabled her to earn medals and everything in life.

“I want to achieve more and more. I am working on injuries and getting stronger day-by-day and wish to participate in any competition,” added Mary Kom, who is the only woman to win the World Amateur Boxing Championship six times.

“When you are young, you have a different physical ability and after marriage and becoming a mother, it is different at the mental level too. I knew I had to be mentally very strong to change the mindset,” she said.

“God is God, but I would say doctors are second God. All athletes should have the best of the relations with their doctor and physiotherapists to ensure they take good treatment and good medicine,” she said.

She also spoke about the struggle when she started her career after motherhood and how family support and mental strength enabled her to win medals one after the other.

Dr Ashish Kumar, organising secretary of the conference, said, “We treat sportspersons, but their opinion and cooperation too matters. Mary Kom is the best person to speak on doctor-sportsperson relations.” The session was coordinated by Dr Deepali Srivastava and Dr Shailendra Singh, senior faculty, KGMU.