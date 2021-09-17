Boy’s body exhumed 23 days after death, 5 including tantrik arrested

GORAKHPUR Five people were arrested after a viral video showed a tantrik engaging in overnight occult practices, making a futile attempt to bring back a dead boy to life after the deceased’s parents exhumed the body from the grave and brought it to their home in Pharenda city of Maharajganj district on Thursday, said police.

The 12-year-old boy, Shivam, had died 23 days ago and his body was

dug out at the tantrik’s behest. Those arrested were identified as Ashok Kumar, Lilavati (the parents), tantrik Raj Bahadur Sahni and his wife Usha, and their associate Rajan, said cops.

Shivam, who was suffering from some serious ailment, had died during treatment at the government hospital on August 26 and being a minor Hindu his body was buried alongside the forest, some 3km away from his home. On September 14, the tantrik couple approached Shivam’s parents and convinced them that the power of ‘tantra vidya’ could bring the dead back to life.

The parents of the deceased boy agreed to exhume the body.

An FIR under Sections 294 (obscene words in public) and 297 (trespassing in burial place) of the IPC was registered against the accused and they were sent to jail, said Yashvant Singh, sub-inspector, Pharenda.