Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Boy’s body exhumed 23 days after death, 5 including tantrik arrested
lucknow news

Boy’s body exhumed 23 days after death, 5 including tantrik arrested

The deceased’s parents exhumed the body from the grave and brought it to their home at the behest of a tantrik
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:07 PM IST
The boy, who was suffering from some serious ailment, had died during treatment at the government hospital on August 26 (Pic for representation)

GORAKHPUR Five people were arrested after a viral video showed a tantrik engaging in overnight occult practices, making a futile attempt to bring back a dead boy to life after the deceased’s parents exhumed the body from the grave and brought it to their home in Pharenda city of Maharajganj district on Thursday, said police.

The 12-year-old boy, Shivam, had died 23 days ago and his body was

dug out at the tantrik’s behest. Those arrested were identified as Ashok Kumar, Lilavati (the parents), tantrik Raj Bahadur Sahni and his wife Usha, and their associate Rajan, said cops.

Shivam, who was suffering from some serious ailment, had died during treatment at the government hospital on August 26 and being a minor Hindu his body was buried alongside the forest, some 3km away from his home. On September 14, the tantrik couple approached Shivam’s parents and convinced them that the power of ‘tantra vidya’ could bring the dead back to life.

The parents of the deceased boy agreed to exhume the body.

An FIR under Sections 294 (obscene words in public) and 297 (trespassing in burial place) of the IPC was registered against the accused and they were sent to jail, said Yashvant Singh, sub-inspector, Pharenda.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Star-studded Ayodhya ki Ramlila to be live-streamed on DD

Priyanka Gandhi urges UP govt to assess damage due to heavy rain

Eye on UP battle, Congress forms screening committee headed by Jitendra Singh

High Court dismisses PIL seeking political asylum for three Afghan nationals
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP