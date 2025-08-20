Bridge Corp rolls out 23K crore infra plan for Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation (UPSBC) has proposed the construction of 49 new bridges, rail overbridges, flyovers, cloverleaf interchanges, and underpasses in five assembly constituencies of the state capital. (For representation)

UPSBC, which has rolled out its ambitious infrastructure development plan for the financial year 2025–26, projects a total investment of ₹23,086 crore that will go into these construction projects. This is one of the most comprehensive annual proposals presented by the Corporation in recent years.

The proposed infrastructure works are designed to cater to rising traffic volumes, reduce travel time, and enhance road and rail integration. UPSBC will now proceed with securing administrative approvals, technical assessments, financial clearances, and tender processes for these projects.

The blueprint encompasses significant works in Lucknow’s East, West, North, Central, Sarojini Nagar, Malihabad, Mohanlalganj, and Bakshi Ka Talab constituencies. These regions are expected to witness major infrastructure upgrades to address traffic congestion, ease movement, and improve public transportation access.

Constituency-wise breakdown

As per the plan, Lucknow East will get five rail overbridges (ROBs), and a flyover with a total outlay of ₹4,023.83 crore.

A ROB is proposed on the Lucknow-Barabanki section, another near Fatima Crossing on Lucknow-Basdshah Nagar section. Among other projects, an elevated corridor from the Picup turn to Shaheed Path, an elevated road from Mithaiwala Crossing to Hahnemann Crossing, cloverleaf interchanges from Mithaiwala Crossing to Vivek Khand turn, six-lane elevated road from Polytechnic Crossing to Kisan Path Crossing, a subway near Mithaiwala Crossing and a flyover from Kamta Crossing to Matiari Crossing have also been proposed.

Lucknow West got the highest allocation, with 13 proposed structures, which include five rail overbridges and six flyovers, totalling ₹3,161.12 cr. A three-lane flyover on Dubagga Crossing, a four-lane elevated road from Dr Shakuntala Devi Mishra University to Kalidas Marg over Haider Canal, with a cost of ₹2,270 crore, etc., have been proposed.

Lucknow North will get six projects, including one rail overbridge ( ₹1,200 Cr), and three flyovers, at an estimated ₹3,398.35 crore. Important projects include an overbridge from Indian Oil Petrol Pump to Kapoorthal Crossing and an ROB from Tadikhana Sector Q to Daliganj.

Lucknow Central got five projects–one elevated bridge, three ROBs, and one flyover. Some of the key projects are a three-lane flyover from Pandariba, Charbagh to Chachikuan Hanuman temple. However, an upcoming underground metro network could pose some hindrance.

Sarojini Nagar emerged as a key focus area with 10 structures planned—five river bridges, four ROBs, and one flyover—with a total allocation of ₹11,400.76 crore. A two-lane ROB from Utrethia Railway Station to Neelmatha road, and a four-lane flyover from Telibagh to SGPGIMS have been proposed for the section.

Mohanlalganj will get three ROBs to be built with a total budget of ₹736.14 crore.

Bakshi Ka Talab has been allocated ₹181.58 crore for one river bridge.

Malihabad will get four river bridges and three ROBs at a combined cost of ₹507.63 crore. The bridges will come up on Behta Nala.

Also, a double-lane bridge is planned over the Gomti, connecting Duggaur village to Kankarabad. These bridges will make remote villages more accessible year-round, especially during monsoons.