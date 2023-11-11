Brief spell of rain in west U.P.

LUCKNOW: Some parts of west U.P. experienced a brief spell of rain on Friday that brought some respite from rising air pollution. The Met department has predicted a drop in night temperature from Saturday due to western disturbances.

The Met department has predicted a drop in night temperature from Saturday due to western disturbances. (Pic for representation)

Shahjahanpur experienced 2.8 mm rain, Muzaffarnagar 2.4 mm, Meerut 1.6 mm and Aligarh 1 mm. Bareilly recorded lowest temperature at 14.3 degrees Celsius, said Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office.

Maximum temperature in the state capital was 30 degrees Celsius while minimum temperature rose to 18 which was 3.4 degree above normal, as per a bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The forecast for Lucknow is mist/ shallow fog in the morning and clear sky later. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 30 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. The weather is most likely to remain dry over the state.

