lucknow news

BSP gen secy meets Akhilesh triggering speculations of crossover
lucknow news

BSP gen secy meets Akhilesh triggering speculations of crossover

Considered a backward face in the BSP, Kushwaha has influence over the Maurya-Kurmi-Kushwaha community in central Uttar Pradesh
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary RS Kushwaha met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday. (Sourced)

LUCKNOW Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary RS Kushwaha met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, triggering speculations of his shifting allegiance ahead of next year’s UP assembly elections.

The SP shared the picture of Kushwaha’s meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter, terming it a “courtesy meeting.”

Considered a backward face in the BSP, Kushwaha has influence over the Maurya-Kurmi-Kushwaha community in central UP. He secured victory from Nighasan assembly seat on BSP ticket in the 2002 assembly election and was minister in the BSP government (2007-12).

Later, he became member of the legislative assembly. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, Kushwaha contested on BSP ticket against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Rae Bareli seat.

Though Kushwaha held the post of national general secretary, but was sidelined in the party after the 2019 LS election. Terming the meeting with SP chief a “courtesy meeting”, Kushwaha said talks were held on the coming assembly election and political scenario in the state. The dates of joining SP will be announced later, he said.

Earlier on Friday, two expelled BSP leaders – Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar – met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, leading to speculation of the duo joining the Samajwadi Party. Verma and Rajbhar had stated that dates of their joining SP would be announced later.

On June 3, BSP chief Mayawati had expelled Verma and Rajbhar on the charge of indulging in anti-party activities during the recently concluded panchayat elections. Verma held the post of the leader of the BSP legislature party in the legislative assembly while Rajbhar was the national general secretary of the party.

