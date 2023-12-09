BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for anti-party activities, Congress bats for him

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati has suspended its member of Parliament (MP) Danish Ali, accusing him of indulging in anti-party activities.

“It was made clear to you (Ali) earlier itself to not indulge in anti-party activities and it is necessary that you are reminded that you were working in the Janata Party (Janata Dal) under Deve Gowda in Karnataka in 2018. At that time the BSP and Deve Gowda’s Janata Party were contesting the polls together and you were given a ticket from Amroha under the conditions that you would work for the party. However, it seems you have forgotten the promises made by you that time. Therefore, you are being suspended from the party,” BSP general secretary Satish Mishra said in a statement.

Ali was recently in news after he faced objectionable remarks from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri on the floor of Parliament.

The action against him comes amid reports of him cosying up to Congress leaders. Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited Ali at his official residence in Delhi to extend his support to him soon after Bidhuri’s controversial remarks.

Soon after Ali’s suspension from the BSP, Congress’s Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai described the action as “unwarranted”.

“The decision would “weaken the poor and the minorities as Danish Ali was firmly raising the voice of the masses and standing against high handedness and abject brazenness of the ruling BJP,” said Rai.

“We will do everything to strengthen Ali and all that he stands for,” he said, responding to queries on the likelihood of the BSP MP joining the Congress.

Ali is among a clutch of BSP’s Muslim MPs from west UP like Imran Masood who have either joined the Congress or are said to be set to join soon.

When contacted, Ali said, “I would talk at length on the subject after a while.”