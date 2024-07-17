BSV extends admission deadline amid surge in applications

The application deadline for Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (BSV) admissions for this academic year has been extended by 10 days to accommodate the overwhelming number of applicants from across the state. BSV authorities attribute this increase to the numerous new diploma and degree courses introduced this year. Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya campus (Sourced)

By the first week of the admission cycle, the online portal had received approximately 750 applications, and by the second week, the number had risen to nearly 1,200. The deadline had to be further extended as the rush on what was supposed to be the final day (July 15) proved that many more than expected were looking to enroll in the courses. According to Utkarsh Chandra, an administrative official in the vice chancellor’s office, the total yearly turnout stands at 10-11,000 applications. This year, however, this number has already been achieved and is steadily increasing.

Registrar of BSV, Srishti Dhaon, said, “Due to the massive rush on the last day, some payment issues occurred, and we had to extend the process further. So far, we have received around 12,000 applications, and more are expected. Instead of one counseling cycle, which was supposed to be from July 15-17, we will have two cycles to accommodate all the students.”

According to Dhaon, much like every year, the vocals department headed by Srishti Mathur has received the highest number of applications, while the Manipuri dance course has received one of the lowest. Besides the new degree courses, BSV has also integrated several new certificate courses in Western music and more and reopened the men’s hostel for this session as well.