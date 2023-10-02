Bus connectivity in all U.P. villages by Dec: Minister

UCKNOW: Transport minister Dayashankar Singh said on Sunday that by the end of December 2023, every village of the state would be connected by bus transport.

Only villages at a maximum distance of 1 kilometre from the concerned route will be considered serviced. (Pic for representation)

Singh, in keeping with the chief minister’s directive to connect all villages with public transport, has instructed officials of his department to form a team to ensure this by the end of the year, as per a press note from the Press Information Bureau. It also noted that of the 59,163 gram sabhas serving the 1,00,983 inhabited villages of UP, as many as 4593 were not connected with public transport.

This statement came from the minister post a meeting of transport department officials and roadways and transport corporation officials headed by principal secretary, transport, M. Venkateshwar Lu, wherein it was decided that a survey be conducted in every district, so that the unserved villages may be identified. Two teams have been constituted in every district for this survey and the reports will be submitted to the department authorities by October 10.

In his directive, Singh also added, “While conducting the terrestrial survey and proposing the creation of a route, it should be kept in mind that only villages at a maximum distance of 1 kilometre from the concerned route will be considered serviced. Separate bus services will be operated for villages beyond this distance..... If the route is not motorable, the reasons for the same should be mentioned in detail in the report.”

