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No OTP, no link: How a Lucknow CA lost 1.70 lakh in cyber fraud by replying 'no'

The victim allegedly received a WhatsApp message claiming that ₹90,000 had been debited from their bank account.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 12:21:23 IST
By HT Correspondent
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A simple “No” reply to a WhatsApp message allegedly cost a chartered accountant in Lucknow 1.70 lakh in a new cyber-fraud tactic in which the victim reportedly did not click any link, share an OTP (one-time password) or install a remote-access application.

The incident points to a social-engineering tactic in which fraudsters allegedly use a fake transaction alert to prompt victims into responding. (ANI/ Representational)
The incident points to a social-engineering tactic in which fraudsters allegedly use a fake transaction alert to prompt victims into responding. (ANI/ Representational)

The victim allegedly received a WhatsApp message claiming that 90,000 had been debited from their bank account. A follow-up message asked the victim to reply “No” if they had not authorised the transaction, according to a cyber-safety alert issued by Lucknow police.

Also Read I Thieves steal cash, trident from Lucknow temple

“The victim responded to the message, following which money was allegedly siphoned from their two bank accounts. The total loss was 1.70 lakh,” said ADCP (Crime) Kiran Yadav. The incident points to a social-engineering tactic in which fraudsters allegedly use a fake transaction alert to prompt victims into responding, rather than relying on links, OTPs or remote-access applications.

 
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Home/Cities/Lucknow News/No OTP, no link: How a Lucknow CA lost ₹1.70 lakh in cyber fraud by replying 'no'
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