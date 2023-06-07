Cabinet clears path for cost evaluation of unusable govt vehicles

The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal for putting in place a system to evaluate the cost of unusable government vehicles older than 15 years before they are auctioned and scrapped.

The government will make necessary amendments to the existing rules in this regard. The move comes after the state government, in compliance with the Centre’s notification, ordered government and semi-government departments to identify their vehicles older than 15 years and get them scrapped.

As per the proposal cleared by the Cabinet, the cost evaluation of all such vehicles will be done by departmental valuers or the valuers hired by a department or by Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) through empaneled valuers.

The auction of all vehicles over 15 years old will be done by the MSTC as per the provisions of the Central government’s notification of December 17, 2022. The valuation and auction of vehicles below 15 years will continue to be done as per the existing rules.

