Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Campus placements: MNC recruits 14 AKTU girl students

Campus placements: MNC recruits 14 AKTU girl students

lucknow news
Published on Aug 28, 2022 01:17 AM IST

These girls were selected after several rounds of selection process in the last two days. These students will get an opportunity to work in company’s Hyderabad and Bangalore offices.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Fourteen B.Tech girl students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) bagged jobs in multinational software company with annual package of 15 lakhs each during campus placements.

These girls were selected after several rounds of selection process in the last two days. These students will get an opportunity to work in company’s Hyderabad and Bangalore offices.

More than 500 girls from all over the state participated in this special campus placement drive organised for B. Tech girl students of the AKTU.

Vice Chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra while congratulating the students on their selection said that this was the beginning, the university would continue to organise such placements activities in future too. He said that providing job opportunities to the girl students would be a priority.

Department of training and placement had invited a software multinational company that carried out two-day placement drive for associate software engineer positions. On the first day, 512 girl students took an online coding test simultaneously. Out of which 50 girl students were shortlisted for the next round. Out of these, 26 got selected for two rounds. These girl students had to go through the test of technical and HR round the next day. Finally the company selected 14 girl students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP