Car falls into Gomti follow-up: Missing man’s body fished out

The rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Saturday recovered the body of a man who had gone missing after the car in which three others and he were travelling slipped into the Gomti river here on Tuesday (December 20).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of a Nepalese woman was fished out after nearly 38 hours on Thursday. The other two were rescued soon after the incident. The accident had taken place at the riverfront stretch near Samta Mulak crossing under Mahanagar police station limit when a group of four had come out for a night drive.

According to the police, Rahul Yadav’s body was recovered 400-metre away from where he drowned. His body was found near Gomti barrage on Saturday morning.

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), East, Syed Ali Abbas said the body of the woman, identified as Meera Kumari, 32, a resident of Nepal, was recovered on Thursday afternoon.

The police said Rahul’s body floated towards the barrage and got stuck there as the barrage had been closed to trace the two missing persons. The Lucknow Police had earlier said two people identified as Abhishek Dubey and Dushyant Shukla, who were present along with them in the car, were rescued by a local Samir Khan and his friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}