Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Car hits elderly couple to death in U.P.’s Mohanlalganj, case lodged

lucknow news
Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:05 PM IST

The vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered against the driver under sections 438/22, 279, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code

The deceased were identified as Bablu Lal Rawat and his wife Shanti Devi of Udawat Khera, Khujauli, Mohanlalganj. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

An elderly couple died on the spot after a speeding car hit the bike they were riding near Mohanlalganj in the state capital on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Bablu Lal Rawat (62) and his wife Shanti Devi (60), residents of Udawat Khera, Khujauli, Mohanlalganj, said constable Sonu Yadav of Mohanlalganj police station. The accused fled the scene after the accident leaving behind the vehicle, he added.

Enraged over the accident, villagers in large numbers staged a protest. However, a heavy police force arrived at the scene and assured the villagers that strict action would be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, the vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered against the driver under sections 438/22, 279, 304A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. The bodies had been sent for a post-mortem examination, the cop said.

