Carbon absorption app: LDA to digitally track ‘activity of trees’; eyes carbon credits

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will use a dedicated mobile app to track the health of trees in its parks and measure the amount of carbon they absorb, paving the way for the authority to generate revenue through carbon credits in the future.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The app will record key details of every tree, including its species, age and trunk diameter, helping the LDA create a scientific database of trees across its parks. The authority plans to launch the project as a pilot involving 20 garden officers and employees.

LDA senior officials said the authority has developed the “Carbon Sequestration Assessment Tool”, which will soon be available on Google Play Store.

As part of the pilot project, the LDA will provide the application to 20 garden officers and employees, who will then visit different LDA parks, collect tree-level information and upload the data through the app.

Officials said the exercise will also help the LDA identify areas where tree plantation and maintenance require greater attention.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The LDA plans to use the data generated through the app to explore carbon-credit generation after establishing a reliable assessment of carbon sequestration in its parks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LDA plans to use the data generated through the app to explore carbon-credit generation after establishing a reliable assessment of carbon sequestration in its parks. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Carbon credits can represent verified reductions or removals of greenhouse-gas emissions and may be traded subject to applicable standards and verification.

The initiative could therefore turn the LDA’s existing parks and green spaces into measurable environmental assets while creating a potential source of revenue for future development and environmental projects.