Car-truck smash-up in Rajasthan kills 5 of family from Lucknow

Five members of a Lucknow-based family – a software engineer from Musahibganj, his wife, six-month-old daughter and parents -- were killed in a collision between their car and a multi-axle truck in the Jamwa Ramgarh town in Rajasthan’s in Jaipur district when the family was going to Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar early on Sunday morning. For representation only

The accident took place on Manoharpur-Dausa highway in Jamwa Ramgarh, Raghuveer Singh, station house officer of Raisar police station of Jaipur, said.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Singh (35), the software engineer, his wife Priyanshi Singh (30), their six-month-old daughter, Abhishek’s father Satya Prakash Singh (60) and mother Rama Devi (55).

“The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of NIMS Hospital at Chandwaji, Jaipur for the post-mortem. Police suspect that this accident happened due to overtaking,” the SHO further said.

The collision turned the car into a wreck and caused the truck to go off the road and overturn.

“The front of the car was crumpled beyond recognition with debris scattered across the road,” a police officer said.

Rescue teams struggled for hours to extricate the bodies from the wreckage. The injured were taken out with the help of local people.

Mayank Soni, a relative of the family, said over the phone that the five travelled from Lucknow on Saturday after attending a family function and halted in Mainpuri overnight. They set off early Sunday for the temple in Sikar district but met with the tragedy 70km short of their destination.

Relatives of the deceased told reporters that Priyanshi was a manager with the Gomti Nagar branch of Bank of Baroda while Abhishek was a software engineer with a multinational company. Abhishek and Priyanshi got married on November 29, 2022.

“As the girl was born only six months ago, she was not named,” said deceased’s cousin Aditya Prakash Singh.

He added all five had left for Mainpuri in their car after attending a family function.

“They stayed (in Mainpuri) overnight and left on Sunday morning for Khatu Shyam. We got a call in the morning, with police informing us about the accident near Nekawala toll (plaza),” Aditya Prakash Singh said.

As news of the accident spread, relatives and neighbours started gathering at the deceased’s house in the Musahib Ganj area of Thakurganj in Lucknow.

“We’re all shocked,” said a neighbour.

According to a cousin, the journey to the Khatu Shyam temple was an unplanned one and they made a sudden decision to visit the shrine.

Speaking to reporters, the elder brother of Satya Prakash said: “We were told the car collided with a heavy vehicle, possibly a trailer.”

He said he had sent his younger brothers to the accident site once the news was confirmed, and they were en route to Jaipur to handle the formalities and bring the bodies home.

“Satyaprakash was my fifth brother. The rest of the brothers have left to collect the bodies after post-mortem. They are expected to arrive on Monday,” said Chandra Prakash Verma.