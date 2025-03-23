Menu Explore
Cash stash at judge’s house: HCBA calls lawyers’ meeting to oppose Justice Verma’s transfer

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Mar 23, 2025 05:14 AM IST

All the bar members (advocates) are requested to attend the general house on Monday as the matter is about the existence of judiciary, said HCBA, Allahabad, president Anil Tiwari

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Allahabad, president Anil Tiwari on Saturday said a general house (meeting of HCBA lawyers) has been called to oppose the proposed transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi high court back to the Allahabad high court following the alleged recovery of a huge amount of cash from his residence and to take a suitable decision in this regard.

A huge amount of cash was allegedly recovered from the house of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi high court. (For Representation)
“All the bar members (advocates) are requested to attend the general house on Monday as the matter is about the existence of judiciary,” he said. “If 15 lakh is recovered from an official, he is sent to jail but when 15 crore is recovered from a judge’s house he is being sent back to his parent court (Allahabad high court),” Tiwari added.

Earlier on Friday, a letter was issued by the HCBA opposing the transfer of Justice Varma after news surfaced that a huge sum was recovered from his official residence recently after which Supreme Court collegium proposed his transfer from the Delhi high court to the Allahabad high court.

In the letter, it was stated that the Allahabad high court was facing “so many problems”, especially shortage of judges, resulting in fresh cases not being heard for months, which was “diminishing the faith of the public in the rule of law, however, that does not mean that the High Court was a thrashing bin”.

It was further stated that the Bar Association feels that a conspiracy behind all these factors was to divide the Allahabad high court into parts. The Association, therefore, decided to convene an emergent general house meeting to take a “suitable decision”. Accordingly, the meeting will take place on Monday at 01:15 pm.

