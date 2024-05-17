Cast your vote, don’t enjoy picnic on polling day: Yogi Adityanath to Lucknowites

Amid growing concern over low voter turnout, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged people of Lucknow to exercise their right to vote on May 20 and not observe holiday or enjoy a picnic on the day, for which they have five years. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

“You can enjoy a picnic for five years but devote one day for the country and vote to make the country a developed nation,” Adityanath said, addressing a joint rally with defence minister Rajnath Singh at Rajajipuram’s E-Block.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to vote for a modern, self-reliant, and developed India and to safeguard democracy,” he added.

He also said the the public mood was in sync with slogan, “Abki bar 400 paar, Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar” and the unified call “Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge.”

Crediting PM Modi’s leadership for resolving the “500-year-old” issue of Ram Mandir, he said, “The Congress used to deny the existence of Lord Ram.”

“Today, not only has a magnificent Ram Mandir come up in Ayodhya but the Lord has also celebrated his birthday and Holi at his birthplace. This achievement has been made possible under Modiji’s leadership,” the chief minister said.

Attacking the Samajwadi Party, he asked it to speak up on the issue of terrorism and the mafia.

He listed several projects executed by Rajnath Singh in the state capital, including Shaheed Path and Kisan Path.

Adityanath also mentioned the Lucknow node of the defence corridor project in which BrahMos missiles will be manufactured in the state capital.

“It is our good fortune that the defence minister of the country goes to Parliament from Lucknow as our representative,” the chief minister said.

“Whenever he gets time, he visits Lucknow, interacts with the people, and addresses their issues,” he added.

Rajnath Singh stated chief minister Yogi Adityanath has done a commendable job in improving the state’s law and order situation, the first condition for the development of any state.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is developing at a rapid pace. It is not easy to develop a country that has a population of 140 crore. But PM Modi has done commendable work from 2014 to 2024,” asserted Singh.

He also pointed out that the country’s economy jumped from 11 th position to fifth in the world and it will be in the top three by 2027.

Singh also asserted that NDA was heading towards 400 plus seats in the Lok Ssbha.

Rebutting the INDIA bloc’s allegations that BJP will change the Constitution if it gets 400 plus seats in this general election, he said, “The Congress has changed the constitution several times.”

Adityanath and Singh also paid floral tributes to late comedian Raju Srivastava who died in September 2022.