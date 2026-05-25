Mathura , Three members of an inter-state cattle theft gang were injured in an encounter here, officials said on Monday.

Cattle thieves injured in encounter with police in UP's Mathura; three arrested

Three others were arrested during a subsequent combing operation on Sunday night while one managed to escape.

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Police also recovered over ₹1.04 lakh in cash, illegal firearms and a motorcycle used in criminal activities from the accused, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Pitam Pal Singh said Jaint Station House Officer Sonu Kumar received a tip-off on Sunday evening about the movement of members of an inter-state cattle theft gang near Devi Atas village, allegedly planning a major crime.

Following the input, police teams intensified vehicle checking in the area.

During the checking, police spotted a car carrying suspects, accompanied by a motorcyclist. On noticing the police, the motorcyclist attempted to flee, prompting the car occupants to also try escaping, officials said.

When police cordoned off the area, the accused allegedly opened fire and ran towards nearby fields. Police retaliated and chased them, injuring three of the suspects, Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Four others attempted to flee in the darkness. However, during the combing operation, three of them were overpowered and arrested, while one managed to escape with a vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four others attempted to flee in the darkness. However, during the combing operation, three of them were overpowered and arrested, while one managed to escape with a vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

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The injured accused Deepak of Delhi, Jassi of Barsana and Ritik of Chhata  were admitted to the Joint District Hospital in Vrindavan, police said.

Those arrested include Sagar of Deeg in Rajasthan, Anil of Kosikalan and Sumeet of Mant, they said, adding that they were later sent to jail.

Police said all the accused were wanted in multiple cattle theft and other serious criminal cases registered at several police stations in Mathura, including Shergarh, Raya, Govardhan, Magora and Jaint.

The gang leader Sagar also faces criminal cases in Rajasthan and Hathras, officials said, adding efforts are underway to trace other members of the network.

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