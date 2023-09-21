The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a multi-tasking staff (MTS) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mathura sub-division, for demanding and accepting bribe of ₹40, 000 said the CBI officials on Thursday.

CBI arrests ASI staff in Mathura for accepting bribe (pic for representation)

The CBI officials conducted searches at the office and residence of the arrested MTS, who is mainly engaged in safeguarding of protected heritage sites.

The CBI officials said the accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, demanded bribe from a person for allowing construction of his house within the periphery of the protected site in Mathura.

He was caught red handed while he was accepting bribe of ₹40,000.

The anti-corruption wing of the CBI, Lucknow unit registered a regular case on complaint against the accused working in Archaeological Survey of India, Mathura sub-division after which he was arrested, officials said.

They said the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) unit has registered the FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for accepting gratification other than lawful remuneration.

Officials said the complainant had alleged that he had received a notice from Archaeological survey of India, Mathura sub-division to stop the construction work in his house otherwise legal action would be taken against him. He further alleged that when he visited ASI, Mathura office, the said accused demanded a bribe of ₹ 50,000 from him to get the matter settled.

The CBI arrested the second central government employee in September this year. Earlier, the CBI-ACB unit has arrested North Eastern Railway’s principal chief materials’ officer in Gorakhpur KC Joshi on September 10 for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹3 lakh from the complainant Pranav Tripathi, the proprietor of M/S Sukti Associates. Joshi is an Indian Railway Store Services (IRSS) officer of the 1988 batch and was posted at NER, Gorakhpur.

