Bank manager among two held for accepting bribe in U.P.’s Baghpat

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 01, 2023 10:16 PM IST

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) caught a branch manager and a field officer of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) red handed while taking bribe for clearing Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Monday, said senior CBI officials on Tuesday.

Officials said the duo was arrested while accepting bribe of 25,000. (For Representation)

They said the two accused were identified as Lalit Yadav, the branch manager, and Mukesh Meena, the filed officer, both posted at PNB’s Khekhra branch in Baghpat.

They said the duo was arrested while accepting bribe of 25,000 from the complainant. The CBI also lodged an FIR against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 120-B for criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act with Anti-corruption Bureau of CBI’s Ghaziabad unit.

As per the FIR, one Shubham Dhama, a local resident of Khekhra, Baghpat, lodged a complaint with the CBI. As per Dhama, 4.95 lakh was sanctioned and credited in his KCC account in PNB, Khekra, Baghpat branch and the same was disbursed in the saving bank account.

The complainant alleged that 50,000 in the said saving bank was put on hold by the branch manager. The branch manager and the field officer allegedly demanded 35,000 as bribe initially to release the said amount when the complainant inquired about the same from them. Later, the bribe was reduced to 25,000, the complainant alleged.

Searches were also conducted on the premises of both the accused before they were produced before the designated court for further legal proceedings.

