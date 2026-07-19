CEC’s assertion on timely polls in Uttar Pradesh eases pressure on parties, ends uncertainty

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s assertion that the 2027 UP assembly polls would be held on time has eased the pressure of a widely-speculated advanced poll on political parties

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (FILE PHOTO)

Addressing a media conference in New Delhi, Kumar on Friday said if necessary, the census work (scheduled for February 2027) can be extended.

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“Yes, speculation about advancing the 2027 UP assembly elections was putting unnecessary pressure on political parties. The election should be held on time as per the Constitution’s provisions. Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s statement for holding a timely election will certainly ease the pressure and allow the political parties more time to prepare for the polls,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the political science department, Lucknow University.

When contacted, senior leaders of major political parties said holding the election was the business of the poll panel and the political parties have to contest whenever the polls are organised.

“We have nothing in our hands. The Election Commission of India is empowered to decide the schedule of the polls. We are ready for elections and will contest whenever the polls are held, be it early or on time,” said Mata Prasad Pandey, Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition in the UP assembly.

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{{^usCountry}} BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak said “There may be political parties that were under pressure. Those who indulge in part-time politics worry about early elections. We are ready for the polls anyday.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak said “There may be political parties that were under pressure. Those who indulge in part-time politics worry about early elections. We are ready for the polls anyday.” {{/usCountry}}

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Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ said, “We have been preparing for the polls for one-and-a-half years. The elections should always be held on time. We are, however, ready for the polls whenever they are held.”

The 18th Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (assembly) had its first sitting on May 23, 2022 and its five-year term will end on May 22, 2027.

Earlier, the possibility of an advanced election had created a buzz. As the Election Commission of India is empowered to hold the polls within six months before the end of the state assembly’s term, there was speculation the poll schedule might be advanced and completed by January 2027 instead of February-March.

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