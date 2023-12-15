Celebrate ‘pran pratishtha’ as Deepotsav across country: ABVP to students

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national secretary Rajsharan Shahi has called upon the students across the country to celebrate the consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) of Ram Lala in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024 as ‘Deepotsav’.

Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. (PTI file)

The student council has passed a resolution in its national executive council meeting in this regard, he said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Friday.

Shahi said that this occasion will be used to give a message to the students of the country to imbibe the ideals of Shri Ram. ABVP wants to ensure the students play an important role in bringing positive changes in various fields including education and environment of the country.

In this transformational time, the students of the country are ready to play their role in a positive manner, he said.

ABVP secretary Ankit Shukla said that the Central and state governments need to make immediate efforts to fulfil the dreams of the youth of the country. Vidyarthi Parishad further called upon both the Central and state governments to immediately fill the vacancies of various posts in the interest of the youth of the country.

The ABVP leaders said it has been resolved to develop the personality of the students through creative activities. In the coming year, membership drives and campuses will be organised at national level.

