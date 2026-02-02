Celebration of culinary heritage, classical music, and more at Sanatkada fest

Sanatkada Lucknow Festival continues its run in the city the weekend featured a popular home-cooked food festival, a classical dawn concert, and an innovative music ensemble performance. Borno Anonyo: Music across traditions

Borno Anonyo: Music across traditions The festival also featured Borno Anonyo, moving beyond conventional ideas of fusion, the ensemble explored a musical dialogue across diverse traditions—Pop, Rock 'n' Roll, Rabindra Sangeet, Baul-Fakir mystic folk, Hindustani and Western classical music, and Jazz.

A music lover at the concert, a BSc student at Lucknow University, shared: “Among the songs performed was a piece describing the separation (viraha) of Radha and Krishna, where Radha’s poetry was revisited on the stage. It was such a beautiful rendition for all the Hindustani music lovers.”

Seher Dawn Concert: A Jugalbandi of souls The most awaited morning at the fest featured a refined jugalbandi by two eminent exponents of Hindustani classical music.

Ustad Irfan Md. Khan, the scion of the oldest and most illustrious family of sarod players of the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur Gharana, performed alongside Ustad Ilmas Husain Khan on tabla. Often referred to as the Khalifa of his gharana, Ustad Irfan who is also a scholar-historian of Hindustani music, began his performance with the raag Bhairav, followed by a presentation in Bhairavi.

