Centre for Green Skills and Applied AI opens at LU

A ‘Centre for Green Skills and Applied AI’ claimed to be the state’s first of its kind, was unveiled at Lucknow University on Friday. It is a joint initiative of 1M1B Foundation, Microsoft, MeitY Startup Hub and the state government that aims to train 1,00,000 youth in applied AI and green skills by 2030 and create over 50,000 jobs, internships, apprenticeships and entrepreneurship opportunities nationwide.

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Inaugurated by vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini, the university announced that the centre is the third of five such hubs being set up across India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with Noida and Shillong to follow.

It will train more than 5,000 local youth in its first year, and 20,000 learners across the country in one year with over 10,000 of them linked to career opportunities.

The centre has been designed not as a regular training programme but as a workforce development hub with dedicated zones for applied AI, solar energy, electric vehicles, wind energy, and sustainable agriculture. Students here will work on practical solutions for climate change, sustainability and agriculture challenges to prepare for careers in the emerging green economy.

“The centre is a proof of Lucknow University’s academic excellence and in line with NEP 2020 will give students hands-on experience in AI and sustainability while boosting their global employability. It will prepare them as responsible citizens and technical innovators,” said Saini.

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