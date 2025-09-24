Chain-snatchers’ gang busted in Lucknow, 4 held

An egg roll vendor, a delivery boy, a property dealer and a student, who doubled up as chain snatchers in southern Lucknow, have been arrested, police said on Wednesday. The team has been rewarded ₹10,000 by the DCP (South) (HT Photo)

“It brought relief to residents who witnessed multiple such incidents in their area,” said DCP South Nipun Agrawal.

According to the police, the arrests were made near Utretia railway station under Sushant Golf City police station limits on Tuesday. “The accused were identified as Waseer Ali (19), Sumit Singh (20), Armaan (20) and Sudhir Kumar (24),” read a police statement.

“The gang used two-wheelers with tampered number plates to target lone women, snatching gold chains before fleeing through narrow lanes,” added the DCP.

“The gang has been linked to at least six incidents across Sushant Golf City, PGI and Krishna Nagar areas. Victims included women returning from markets and even those stepping out briefly from their homes,” the DCP said.

Police recovered four motorcycles, four gold chains and broken pieces of jewellery. During questioning, the accused confessed to altering vehicle chassis numbers to avoid detection.

“A joint team of Sushant Golf City police and the South Zone Surveillance Cell carried out the operation after weeks of tracking the suspects.