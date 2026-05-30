The Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday announced the launch of his ambitious ‘Satta Parivartan Yatra’ to build momentum for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan addresses a press conference in Lucknow (PTI)

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While addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Lucknow, Azad stated that his yatra will begin on June 4, 2026, from Bijnor. The yatra is not just a movement for political change, but also to protect the Constitution and secure the rights of Dalits, backward classes and minorities, said Azad.

Azad also outlined a bold vision for education and youth empowerment. “If my government is formed, I will ensure MBBS education for just ₹1. Law and engineering studies will be completely free,” he said.

When asked about an alliance in the upcoming 2027 UP Assembly polls, Azad expressed his openness, saying his party’s doors are open to any willing partner for the 2027 battle, while simultaneously preparing to contest all 403 seats alone.

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{{^usCountry}} The Nagina MP further promised uniform quality education from Class 1 to 12 and accused the current dispensation of failing the youth. He demanded that paper leaks be treated as organised crime, equivalent to murder cases, and called for free entrance examinations with home centres for competitive exam aspirants. “The youth are demanding jobs, not corruption,” he asserted, ending with the slogan: “Give jobs or vacate the chair.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Nagina MP further promised uniform quality education from Class 1 to 12 and accused the current dispensation of failing the youth. He demanded that paper leaks be treated as organised crime, equivalent to murder cases, and called for free entrance examinations with home centres for competitive exam aspirants. “The youth are demanding jobs, not corruption,” he asserted, ending with the slogan: “Give jobs or vacate the chair.” {{/usCountry}}

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Azad also pledged a promotion quota for SC/ST/OBC communities, an additional 15% reservation for Extremely Backward Classes, and reservation for backward classes in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. His other promises included 50% reservation for women, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, and guaranteed MSP with compensation for crop losses for farmers.

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Criticising the Yogi Adityanath government, Azad highlighted a recent 10% hike in electricity rates despite frequent power cuts. He claimed credit for forcing the rollback of prepaid/smart meters through his protests and parliamentary intervention, warning that the government might reintroduce them after elections.

The Azad Samaj Party chief also targeted the government over rising incidents of rape and murder, and questioned Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on the court’s demand for a list of mafias in the state.

The ASP chief also paid tributes at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ‘Asthi Kalash’ site in Lucknow. Strongly opposing the state government’s move to shift the Ambedkar Asthi Kalash site, Azad asked whether temples from Mathura and Varanasi would also be relocated to Ayodhya under the same logic.

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