Woman’s charred body found; murder suspected

Charred body of a woman was found in a village on the city outskirts under Sairpur police station limits, Sitapur road, here on Thursday morning.

(Pic for representation)

Police officials suspect the woman was murdered and the assailants tried to burn the body to conceal the identity of the deceased.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, Abhijith R Shankar said the body was found near Sarura village, and the local villagers who spotted the body in the morning informed the police.

The body is completely charred and it is difficult to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The police officials are making efforts to ascertain the woman’s identity and trace the assailants, he said.

He said primary investigation and the condition of the body suggested that the woman was first murdered and then the body was burnt. The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death, but the police are treating it as the case of murder and investigating the matter.

