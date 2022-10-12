Chemical henna may lead to skin cancer: Dermatologists

Chemical-laced henna (mehndi) may cause serious skin infections, including cancer, said city-based dermatologists citing medical studies. They added that women and girls should avoid the use of such harmful mehndi and opt for herbal options instead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The word of caution comes in the wake of Karva Chauth when several women and girls get mehndi applied on their hands. Like every year, artists were seen applying mehndi (henna) on women’s hands in all major marketplaces of the city -- including Hazratganj, Patrakarpuram, Vikas Nagar, and Bhootnath, among others -- a day before the festival on Wednesday.

However, several of these artists use cone mehndi made with chemicals. When these chemicals come in contact with the skin of a person, the individual becomes prone to rashes, itching, and swelling, according to skin expert Aliza Zaidi, MBBS & MD. She added, “Several of the mehndi packs sold in the market contain ParaphenyleneDiamine (PPD) chemicals, which are the primary cause of skin problems. To ensure that the mehndi leaves a dark colour, it is mixed with Sodium Picramate. When these chemical-based hennas are exposed to sunlight, they can cause cancer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another Lucknow-based dermatologist, Dr Purnima Rudraksh, said that the use of chemical henna can cause serious skin problems such as ‘Papules’ and ‘Macules’. “The infection may spread to the entire body and also lead to the formation of pus. Thus, it is advisable to either avoid them or take anti-allergic tablets,” she added.