Chhath Puja celebrated in Gorakhpur with religious fervour

Tens of thousands of women who observed ‘nirjala vrat’ (fasting without water) on Chhath, offered ‘arghya’ to the Sun god, praying for long lives of their sons and welfare of their families, in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

The ghats (banks) along river Rapti, Suraj Kund Tal, Bheem Tal at Gorakhnath temple, Ramgarh Tal and Maansarovar pond witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the third day of the four-day festival.

Earlier in the day, MP Ravi Kishan took stock of the arrangements at various ghats and greeted devotees by singing religious songs for ‘Chhath Mayya’ as locals jostled each other to click selfies with the leader who is also a leading actor and singer in Bhojpuri cinema.

Women devotees who reached the ghats in groups singing Bhojpuri devotional songs and carrying puja material, stood in ankle-deep water and offered ‘arghya’ to the sun ( at sunset) while men also performed rituals on the occasion.

Chhath, originally a festival of Bihar, has been celebrated in eastern UP, specially in Gorakhpur, with great religious fervour since the past few decades, as a major portion of Bihar population has shifted to Gorakhpur over the years for jobs and livelihood .

On the fourth and final day, the women will break their fast after offering water to the rising sun at various banks.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have been put in place for the safety of devotees.

Anil Kumar Mishra, trustee of Heritage Foundation, an NGO engaged in protecting the environment said, “The increasing popularity of Chhath festival among the masses in different part of state has seen locals coming forward to conserve and maintain cleanliness of ponds , river or lakes even in remote areas as they consider these water bodies sacred. “

