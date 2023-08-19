Devotees visiting Ayodhya should get better facilities: Yogi Adityanath to officials

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday did an on-the-spot inspection of the Ram temple construction and offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Saturday. (HT Photo)

He also held a review meeting regarding the Ayodhya development projects. The chief minister asked the officers concerned to ensure completion of various ongoing development works in the temple town according to the timeline and added that the devotees visiting Ayodhya should get better facilities.

Divisional commissioner Gaurav Dayal briefed him about the ongoing works.

Yogi also instructed officials regarding preparations for the upcoming Deepotsav festival to be held on the Diwali eve (November 11).

The state government wants most of the projects in the temple town to be completed by January next when Ram Mandir will be opened for devotees.

On arrival in Ayodhya, Yogi offered floral tributes at the samadhi of Ramchandra Paramhans Das, who was the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya and had passed away in 2003. Thereafter, he reached Ram Janmabhoomi where he offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the country and the people of the state, an Uttar Pradesh government statement said. After prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi, the chief minister gathered details about the progress of the construction of the Ram temple from Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The chief minister also talked to the labourers working at the construction site, the statement added. At the construction site, he discussed the ongoing work with officials to understand its current status. Local representatives were also present during the inspection.

The chief minister also visited Digambar Akhada, where he performed puja at the temple and offered his respects at the statue of Saketvasi Mahant Paramhans. During the meeting with the saints, he discussed various developmental aspects related to Ayodhya. Those present included Mahant Dharmadas, Mahant Avadhesh Das, Maithilisharan Das, Bharat Das, Vaidehi Ballabh, Ramdas, Kamal Nayan Das, the main organizer of the event Mahant Suresh Das, Mahant Jairam Das, Mahant Balaram Das and Ashutosh Das.