Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of new State Disaster Management Authority building

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has achieved success in minimising the loss of lives and property caused by disasters.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others at an event in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

“Previously, around 40 districts in the state were considered affected by floods, but we have managed to confine this danger to only four-five districts now,” he said, adding that if a disaster strikes today, people have confidence that the government will provide relief.

The chief minister made these comments as he laid the foundation stone of the new building of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) here on Thursday.

”Owing to its large population and geographical area, there are numerous challenges in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Stating that “aapda mitras” are working in 25 of the state’s districts, he said the revenue department should depute them in all 75 districts and pay proper honorarium to those who perform well during natural calamities.

Laying stress on the use of technology in disaster management and public awareness in the state, the chief minister said, “Uttar Pradesh has nine different climatic zones, where the threat of disasters is always present. Owing to rivers originating from the Himalayas, there is a constant risk of flood from July to October. Lightning strikes are common in the Vindhya and Bundelkhand regions. The West Uttar Pradesh area is vulnerable to earthquakes. The Terai region, bordering Nepal, is known for human-wildlife conflict.”

Many categories of calamities have been brought under the purview of disaster management for the first time to provide relief to people, he said.

“Human-wildlife conflict falls under one of these categories. Additionally, work is underway to install an early warning system for lightning strikes in all districts. Several steps are being taken, such as installing a rain gauge system in every village,” he said.

In 2017, the state government formed three battalions of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF).

“Today, it has its own headquarters and equipment. The double-engine government is continuously working to minimise the impact of every disaster in the state,” he said.

During floods, NDRF, SDRF, PAC flood units, aapda mitras, local police administration, and representatives worked together to minimise loss of life and property, he said.

“The foundation stone for constructing a building for SDMA has been laid. This building will serve as a milestone in the direction of disaster management in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The five-story building being constructed at a cost of ₹66.40 crore will be spread over an area of 150,000 square feet. It will have an emergency operation centre, a training centre and an administrative wing.

BOOKS, FILMS RELEASED

The chief minister released two books, three short films, and a radio jingle for public awareness. He launched the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Plan 2023 and the Flood Action Plan 2023 books. He also released three short films and a radio jingle for public awareness on earthquakes, snake bites and lightning strikes.

NDRF PERSONNEL HONOURED

The chief minister also honoured Vinay Kumar, Jitendra Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, Pushpendra and Manish Kumar from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

