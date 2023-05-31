Yogi Adityanath reviews Family ID scheme, says it will help in providing employment

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the updated status of the process of ‘Family ID’ card being issued to each family unit of the state.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an official meeting in Lucknow on Wednesday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

In addition, he provided instructions on how to ensure that all families could benefit from this scheme.

Family ID is being issued in the state with a resolve to connect at least one member of each family with employment. It is encouraging that out of 78,000 applications received so far, over 33,000 applications have been approved, according to an official statement. Each family is being issued a unique identity under the One Family-One Identity scheme, which will lead to the establishment of a live, comprehensive database of family units in the State.

“On the basis of the integrated database obtained through Family ID, families deprived of employment can be identified and proper employment opportunities can be made available to them on priority,” he said.

This database will be helpful in better management of beneficiary schemes, timely targeting, transparent operation and in providing the full benefit of the scheme to the eligible persons, and simplification of government facilities for the general public.

The statement said about 3.61 crore families residing in Uttar Pradesh are getting the benefit of the National Food Security Scheme. The ration card number of these families will be the family ID. Families without ration cards can get the family ID by registering on the portal https://familyid.up.gov.in.

PORTAL EASES PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed implementation of the Manav Sampada Portal (human resource) on Wednesday and gave necessary guidelines about it.

Employee enrolment, transfer, appointment and relieving, training, payroll system, performance appraisal, management of service book, leave management, have become easy with the use of Manav Sampada Portal, he said.

Currently 83 departments and more than 14 lakh employees are onboard this portal. The e-service book of all the personnel should also be prepared as soon as possible, he said.

This portal should be used for timely, secure and transparent APARs (annual performance assessment report), he said, adding that process for the year 2022-23 should be completed through this porta., He also said that it would be appropriate to use the portal for merit-based transfer system.