Yogi Adityanath asks officials to create multi-storey complexes for residents of slums

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all development authorities and local bodies should ensure that no illegal settlements are established anywhere.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT )

Every colony should have all the necessary facilities, he said at a review meeting of the housing and urban planning department, according to a government statement.

“All development authorities should create multi-storey residential complexes for the residents of slums,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“To achieve the goal of making UP a $1 trillion economy, we need to enhance urbanisation. The role of the housing department and development authorities is crucial in this endeavour. The development authorities need to proactively move ahead with investments, employment, and innovation through the use of technology. Urban planning should be carried out keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years, while the Master Plan should be for 20 years,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said strict action against land mafia has sent a positive message to the public. Recently, the Prayagraj Development Authority handed over the keys of houses to 78 families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the land that was freed from the land mafia in Lukerganj.

This process should be continued consistently, he said. Similarly, in Lucknow, houses for the poor should be constructed on top priority on nearly 3000 square metres of land freed from the land mafia, Yogi Adityanath said.

He told the officers of the department that to achieve balanced, inclusive, and sustainable development, there is a need to establish Local Planning Authorities for planned development in municipal and panchayat areas, as well as a Town Planning Directorate at the state level. The Nagar and Gram Niyojan Act should be prepared, taking into account planned development, and necessary steps should be taken in this regard.

He asked officers to follow the necessary legal procedures for creating an ‘Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region’ on the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR).

To expedite map clearance, regular ‘Map Solution Day’ should be organised every fortnight, and the public should be informed about these dates, he said. People should have the option of submitting applications both online and offline, the chief minister added.