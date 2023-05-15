CS inaugurates online education programme ‘Pahal’ for rural kids

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated an online rural education programme ‘Pahal’ at Government UP Sainik Inter College, Sarojini Nagar here on Monday.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra inaugurated an online rural education programme ‘Pahal’ at Government UP Sainik Inter College, Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This programme has been prepared by the department of secondary education in collaboration with IIT Kanpur.

Under this programme, free online education will be provided at 10 government secondary schools of the state in the initial phase. In his address, the chief secretary said that the online rural education ‘Pahal’ is a new and good beginning. Through these classes, students of rural areas will be able to get the latest information related to science and mathematics.

“Uttar Pradesh is going to become the growth engine of the country, and the children of the state will give strength to this growth engine,” chief secretary said.

He said that the government has been making efforts to provide such education to the school children so that the students can contribute to the rapid growth of the country’s economy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, the rural online education programme was started in 10 government schools in Uttar Pradesh. He said that this facility will be provided in 40,000 schools in the state in the coming days.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the mantra of Triple S (skill, scale and speed), first you learn, scale-up and then through speed, benefit all the people. This will be possible only when people of the state use technology.

“Digital technology was used extensively during the Covid pandemic. Children attended online classes at home through digital technology. New education policy was implemented in the year 2020 that brought a complete change in the country’s education scenario,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON