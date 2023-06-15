Health staff oppose transfer policy, plan 2-hr work boycott from June 24

The Chikitsa Swasthya Mahasangh (CSM) members on Wednesday urged the director-general of medical health to postpone the transfer of medical staff by a year, as about 20% of the staff has already been transferred.

Ashok Kumar, general secretary of U.P. Rajkiya Nurses Sangh said, “Many doctors who were transferred from other districts after the hospital was upgraded to a medical college, are attached with health directorate and awaiting posting. They should be posted first.” (FOR REPRESENTATION)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With new medical colleges being made in place of district hospitals, a large number of medical staff has already been transferred. Therefore, there is no need to transfer more staff, as the annual requirement is only up to 20% transfers,” said Sunil Kumar, general secretary, of Uttar Pradesh Lab Technicians Association.

Ashok Kumar, general secretary of U.P. Rajkiya Nurses Sangh said, “Many doctors who were transferred from other districts after the hospital was upgraded to a medical college, are attached with health directorate and awaiting posting. They should be posted first.”

The CSM has planned that its members (doctors, paramedical staff, technicians, nurses) will wear black badges from June 20 to oppose the transfer policy and from June 24 begin to start a two-hour work boycott.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON