Childless man ‘sacrifices’ minor girl in Bijnor, arrested

A man in Bijnor was arrested for allegedly sacrificing a 4-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in the hope of begetting his own child, police said.

Bijnor SP Dr Dharamveer Singh said the accused Arjun Singh, who had been married for over eight years and had no child, was apparently brain washed by some occultist to “sacrifice a child” in order to get one of his own.

The SP said the incident occurred in Akabarpur village of Nahtaur area in Bijnor on March 22 and police arrested Arjun of the same village on Thursday.

“Arjun runs a roadside eatery in Noida and had returned to his village on Holi. He often used to visit occultists in the hope of siring a child. Arjun seemed mentally unfit and he probably committed the crime under influence of superstitions,” the SP said.

Arjun has been sent to jail after registering a case of murder against him, the SP said.

Detailing about the event, Singh said on March 22 Arjun lured the four-year-old girl on some context while she was playing outside her house.

“He took her to a hut on the outskirts of the village and strangled her to death and dumped the body in a sugarcane field after wrapping it in a saree.”

The parents of the girl started a manhunt when she didn’t return home. Even Arjun, being a neighbour, joined the search.

“Next evening Arjun telephoned the girl’s father and told something wrapped in a saree was lying in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of the village. The family soon reached at the spot along with police and recovered the body,” the senior official said.

Police found Arjun’s version little suspicious as the spot where the body was found could not be discovered easily.

On being grilled, Arjun confessed to his crime, the SP said.

This was not the first case of human sacrifice in the district.

Earlier in 2017, a 6-year-old boy of Issepur village of Nazibabad area was found murdered and his ears were mutilated.

In September 2019, a 5-year-old girl was murdered in Kharksen village of Sherkot area and her body had burn marks.