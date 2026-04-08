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Chitrakoot node of Defence Industrial Corridor gains impetus, BEL gets 75 hectares of land

Chitrakoot node of Defence Industrial Corridor gains impetus, BEL gets 75 hectares of land

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 03:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday handed over the land allotment letter for 75 hectares in the Chitrakoot node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor to Bharat Electronics Limited Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain.

Chitrakoot node of Defence Industrial Corridor gains impetus, BEL gets 75 hectares of land

"This initiative will play an important role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a strong and reliable identity in the field of defence manufacturing, while also accelerating the overall economic and industrial development of the Bundelkhand region," Adityanath said.

Strategically located in central India, the Chitrakoot node is emerging as a major centre for defence production due to its excellent logistics connectivity and geographical suitability. In the coming time, it will become a key driver of investment, employment generation and high technology-based industrial development, according to an official statement.

"Under this project, Bharat Electronics Limited will establish an advanced manufacturing unit for the production of state-of-the-art radar and air defence systems with an investment of approximately 562.5 crore. This initiative will not only strengthen high-technology-based production in the defence sector but will also provide a new direction to the expansion of industrial efficiency and technical capabilities in the state.

The chief minister also mentioned that Chitrakoot, which has been known for its rich cultural and spiritual heritage, is now moving towards establishing a new and strong identity in the field of defence manufacturing as well.

"The proposed advanced industrial unit here will not only give new momentum to regional development but will also concretely realise the vision of balanced, inclusive and multidimensional development of the state, creating a strong synergy between traditional heritage and modern industrial progress," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Chitrakoot node of Defence Industrial Corridor gains impetus, BEL gets 75 hectares of land
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Chitrakoot node of Defence Industrial Corridor gains impetus, BEL gets 75 hectares of land
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