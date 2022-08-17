Chocolates worth 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown

A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way.

Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on. They said a police team was scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity to get clue about the burglars. The FIR was lodged by one Rajendra Singh Sudhu, Cadbury distributor.

In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates. He received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door of the house was broken. He said that thieves had emptied the godown and taken away digital video recorder (DVR) and the CCTV security cameras.

The police said initial investigation suggested that the burglars had done recee of the godown and were well aware about the locality. They said the burglars would have come along with carrier vehicle and took away chocolates after opening the door with some other keys. They said the role of some locals was suspected in the matter.

