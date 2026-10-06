Choice of Rajya Sabha candidates shows BJP’s focus on 2027 arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh

Shorn of high-profile names, the BJP’s choice of eight candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh signals its grassroots push ahead of the state assembly polls with a focus on the 2027 arithmetic while also seeking to strike a caste and regional balance as the party looks for a third straight term in the country’s most populous state.

By rewarding loyal and long-time workers, the BJP has tried to send a message to party workers that dedication at ground level will be recognised. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

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The party aims to strengthen booth-level morale and consolidate the OBC-SC plus upper caste-women combination that worked for it in 2017 and 2022 assembly polls.

By rewarding loyal and long-time workers, the BJP has tried to send a message to party workers that dedication at ground level will be recognised.

“Party dropped all stalwarts from the list and instead opted for long-time and grassroots level party workers to focus on 2027 arithmetic, balancing caste, region and organisational experience,” said a senior BJP leader of the party’s state executive.

“With this selection of candidates, the party has sent a message right down to the booth level workers that hard work will be recognised. This was much needed,” he added.

The BJP also kept the caste combination in mind.

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{{^usCountry}} The new list comprises three OBCs, two Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and three from the upper castes, including two Brahmins and a Rajput. Two of the eight nominees are women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new list comprises three OBCs, two Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and three from the upper castes, including two Brahmins and a Rajput. Two of the eight nominees are women. {{/usCountry}}

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After the Lok Sabha 2024 setback where BJP’s tally fell to 33 from 62 in UP, the party has been focusing on rebuilding booth-level morale and correcting caste balance.

Party strategists feel consolidation of non-Yadav OBC (Lodhi, Pal, Chauhan) plus non-Jatav SC (Sonkar, Rawat) plus upper caste (Brahmin, Rajput) and women votes will be key. This was the same social engineering that gave BJP landslide wins in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and 2022.

“The Rajya Sabha list has enthused cadre. Unlike the nomination of industrialists or turncoats, this time core workers are rewarded. This will help in 2027 when booth management will be decisive,” said a senior leader.

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Dharmpal Singh: Loyalist rewarded

The 73-year-old minister Aonla MLA and animal husbandry and dairy development minister is a Lodhi-OBC leader from Rohilkhand. He is a Sangh karyakarta turned minister. His selection is aimed at countering the Samajwadi Party’s attempts to woo Lodhis.

Radhakant Ojha: Brahmins and professionals

Radhakant Ojha, Brahmin candidate, is a two-time former Allahabad High Court Bar Association president. Brahmins constitute nearly 12% of the population statewide. Ojha’s selection is aimed at helping consolidate Brahmin support.

Prakash Pal: State president of BJP’s OBC Morcha in UP

Non-Yadav OBCs (Pal, Lodhi, Chauhan, Kushwaha, Maurya) are the BJP’s core since 2017. His elevation is a direct answer to the SP’s PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak) narrative.

Vidyasagar Sonkar: Veteran Dalit face

The former Saidpur MP, ex-MLC and former state general secretary from Jaunpur (Purvanchal) is from the era when the BJP workers pasted posters on cycles.

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Gopi Krishna Pandey: Silent organiser

Pandey has never contested an election. His selection is aimed at re-energising the Brahmin cadre in the Awadh-Lucknow belt.

Priyanka Singh Rawat: Seeking support of Dalits, women

The selection of the young Dalit woman leader and former Barabanki MP shows that women and young cadres get priority in the party. As the SP is aggressively wooing Pasis through its PDA plank, Rawat’s selection counters that and also adds the woman factor.

Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan: Rajput face

The party’s state general secretary and former Etmadpur (Agra) MLA is a Rajput/Chauhan leader in the Jat belt. He has been fielded to consolidate Chauhan votes in the Agra-Aligarh-Mathura region.

Shruti Gangwar: Balancing legacy, new generation

The selection of IIT-educated Shruti Gangwar, daughter of Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar, balances legacy with the new generation. The Bareilly division has four Lok Sabha and 25 assembly seats.

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