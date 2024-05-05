CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC-2024 results on Monday

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will declare the results of ICSE (CLASS X) and ISC (CLASS XII) Year 2024 Examinations on Monday at 11 am, said Joseph Emmanuel, newly appointed chief executive and secretary of the council in a letter to all the heads of the institutions. For Representation Only (HT File)

Candidates and other stakeholders can access the results by visiting CISCE’s website: [https://cisce.org](https://cisce.org) or [https://results.cisce.org](https://results.cisce.org). For accessing ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 Examination results, select ICSE from the Course option, and for accessing ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 Examination results, select ISC from the Course option.

Next, to view the result, enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA (as shown on the screen). To print the results, click on the ‘Print’ button provided on the results web page.

The Tabulation Register will be made available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE for the schools to view / print the same. The schools will be able to access the Tabulation Register by logging into the CAREERS Portal using the School Principal’s login ID and password.

The steps to be followed for accessing results on the CAREERS Portal are: On logging into the CAREERS Portal, click on the ‘Examination’ tile.

The charges for the recheck of ICSE (Class X) and of ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 results will be ₹ 1,000 per paper, per candidate.

The recheck module will be activated after the declaration of results on May 6, 2024, and will be available till May 10, 2024. No further request for a recheck of results of the ICSE / ISC examination year 2024 will be entertained thereafter.

The results of all the recheck requests received by CISCE will be declared together, within four weeks, on the website of CISCE ([www.cisce.org](http://www.cisce.org)).

The recheck results will also be available on the CAREERS Portal of CISCE. Candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck result of the subject(s) for which they had applied will be permitted to apply for Re-evaluation of their answer script(s) of that/those subject(s) only.

The Statement of Marks / Pass Certificate for the candidates who have applied for recheck / Re-evaluation will be released after the result of Re-evaluation is declared. However, for all necessary purposes, these documents will be available on the DigiLocker.

Re-evaluation of answer scripts

Candidates who are not satisfied with the recheck result of the subject(s) for which they had applied will be permitted to apply for re-evaluation of their answer script(s) of that/those subject(s) only.

Candidates and other stakeholders can apply for Re-evaluation using the menu link “Public Services” on CISCE’s website: [https://cisce.org](https://cisce.org). The user needs to click on the button named Login to CISCE Service Portal, using the Registered email address and password. Those who do not have an account may create one by clicking on “Register Now”.

The head of schools can apply for the Re-evaluation of their school candidates through the CAREERS Portal.

The charges for the re-evaluation of ICSE (Class X) Year 2024 answer scripts will be ₹ 1,500/- per paper, per candidate. The charges paid for re-evaluation are non-refundable. The charges for the Re-evaluation of ISC (Class XII) Year 2024 answer scripts will be ₹ 1,500 per subject, per candidate. The charges paid for Re-evaluation are non-refundable.

The online re-evaluation module will be available for only 24 hours after the declaration of results for recheck requests received for the ICSE / ISC examinations. The date of the declaration of recheck results will be notified to all the stakeholders through the website of CISCE ([www.cisce.org](http://www.cisce.org)).

Improvement examination

Candidates who wish to improve their marks / grade in the same year of the examination may take the improvement examination in a maximum of two subjects. The Improvement examination will be conducted in July 2024. The details pertaining to the examination will be uploaded on CISCE’s website shortly.