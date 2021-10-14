CISH helps Rataul mangoes get GI tag

Lucknow : The famous Rataul mango, cultivated in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh was awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) certificate by the Geographical Indication Registry, Chennai in a programme held in Varanasi on Tuesday.

The mango got its name Rataul from the village where it originated. Popular for its special aroma and taste, the mango is also claimed by Pakistan as its native produce. The claim is contested by Rataul Mango Producers’ Association which had been making efforts to get the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag for the mango variety for over a decade. . Its GI certification process was accelerated by the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (CISH), Lucknow as a facilitator since 2020.

Director of CISH Shailendra Rajan said, “A GI tag provides a true identity to a produce that ensures that people of the region from where the produce originated profit from it. The Malihabadi Dussehri mangoes are among the first varieties to get a GI tag.”

Counted among the excellent mangoes of north India, Rataul is known to only limited people in western UP despite its origins from the same region. The variety was taken by Pakistan and is grown as Anwar Ratoul and exported to West Asian countries. Although the variety originated in India, its export market had been exploited by the neighbouring country.

“CISH submitted applications for registration of Chausa of UP and Gaurjit from eastern up. Registration of these two varieties is also in progress. The registration process for Banarasi Langra is on and in the near future the certificate may be given to these renowned mangoes of India,” said Rajan.

The mango varieties from UP are significant in terms of intellectual property rights, as they are grown in Pakistan which exports cargoes to several nations. GI protection can help in the establishment of markets internationally for Indian products because of the country of origin.

“With the GI certification, the demand for this mango will increase in foreign countries as well in the domestic market and the farmers who produce it will benefit from it,” said Rajan.