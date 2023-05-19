Class 12 boy shot dead in U.P.’s Aligarh, two accused held

A class 12 boy was shot dead by two youths over some monetary issue near a private inter college in Jattari area under Tappal police station limits in Aligarh district on Friday morning, police said. The two accused were later arrested, they added.

Police said there seemed to be some monetary issue behind the incident.

“The 17-year-old boy identified as Prince of Kamalpur village of the district was on his way to school when the two accused stopped and fired at him. The student, who suffered chest injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead,” said superintendent of police (rural), Aligarh, Palash Bansal.

“The two accused identified as Avtar and Kunal of Jattari area have been arrested and their interrogation revealed that they were sent by someone known to the deceased. There seems to some matter of money and accused were sent to threaten the boy,” the cop added.

“Police teams are in search of the main culprit. A case has been registered on complaint of family members of deceased and probe is under way,” Bansal said. Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked Aligarh-Palwal road. They lifted the jam only after officials led by SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani placated them. The body had been sent for a post-mortem examination.

