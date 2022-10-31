Clerk posts in aided schools: Despite 82 vacancies, schools seek only 20 appointments

Prayagraj: Even after the 2021 amendment to the Uttar Pradesh Intermediate Education Act, 1921 did away with the arbitrariness in the recruitment of clerks in government-aided secondary schools, management officials are refusing to give up their callous attitude towards filling up the vacant posts in their respective institutes.

In Prayagraj alone, 82 vacant clerk posts are available for direct recruitment to 76 boys’ schools. However, the schools have sought permission to appoint only 20 persons to the posts, records with the secondary education department showed.

Confirming the development, district inspector of schools (DIOS) PN Singh said, “Eighty-two posts of clerks are vacant in government-aided secondary boys’ schools. However, permission has been sought for appointment to 20 posts.”

The district has 181 government-aided secondary schools against 4,512 across the state. Even the schools with two vacant clerk positions have not shown any interest in the new appointment.

A similar situation prevails in other districts as well, officials conceded as they believed that the improved legislation removing scopes for malpractice has led to the present situation.

Earlier, managing committees used to make arbitrary appointments to the vacant posts through DIOS. There often used to be allegations of transactions of lakhs of rupees in exchange for the job.

According to the new rules, there is a provision for constituting a selection committee under the chairmanship of the manager of the school concerned. In this, applications need to be taken from candidates in the age group of 18 to 40. who have secured 50 and above percentage in the preliminary qualifying examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow.

The norms specify that 10 candidates need to be called on the basis of Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) merit against each vacant post. According to the revised timetable of the government, the selection process of clerks now also needs to be completed by January 16 each year.

