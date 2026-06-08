CM assures B Tech admission support to student, orders action on land grab plaints

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured assistance to a meritorious girl seeking admission to a B Tech course and directed prompt action on complaints related to alleged police inaction and illegal encroachments during a ‘Janata Darshan’ event here on Monday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the concerns of people during ‘Janata Darshan’, at his official residence, in Lucknow, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

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According to an official statement, the CM met people from different parts of the state, heard their grievances and issued directions to officials for their resolution.

During the interaction, a girl from Lucknow, accompanied by her elderly mother, told Adityanath that despite securing good marks in the intermediate examination, she was facing financial difficulties in pursuing a BTech course.

After reviewing her marksheet, the CM gave assurance that arrangements would be made for her admission to a reputed institution, and asked her to focus on her studies.

He said: “The government would not allow education of any poor or needy student to be hindered due to financial constraints.” Encouraged by the positive assurance, both the daughter and her mother expressed their gratitude to the chief minister.

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{{^usCountry}} Several complainants from different districts submitted petitions alleging police apathy and delays in action in matters related to illegal encroachments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several complainants from different districts submitted petitions alleging police apathy and delays in action in matters related to illegal encroachments. {{/usCountry}}

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Adityanath heard each case and then handed over the applications to senior officials, directing them to closely monitor the matters. He instructed them to ensure justice for the victims and take action against those found guilty. The CM also assured the complainants that their grievances would be addressed at the earliest.

The CM also advised people to first approach district and divisional-level authorities with their complaints before coming to the state headquarters.

Referring to the prevailing heat conditions, he urged citizens to take care of their health and said many issues could be resolved at the district or divisional level through the administrative machinery.

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