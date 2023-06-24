CM to launch light & sound show at Krishna Janmasthan today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be putting up overnight in Mathura on Saturday, when he is expected to inaugurate a light and sound show at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan, according to an official of the trust that manages the temple comlex.

Chief minister offering prayers at Bhagwat Bhavan, Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura. (File)

Adityanath is expected to offer prayers at the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple in the neighbouring Vrindavan the next morning before leaving for Noida.

As such, the district administration and police were busy reviewing the final preparations at the BN Poddar College, where he is expected to address a public meeting.

The CM is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed office of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad before presiding the sixth board meeting at the building.

Preparations are underway at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura where chief minister is going to inaugurate and watch the newly introduced Laser cum Light and Sound Show.

“At Krishna Janmasthan, the chief minister will inaugurate ‘Leela Manch’ and the light and sound show that will showcase Lord Krishna’s life, Kapil Sharma, the secretary of the Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi Seva Sansthan, a body that looks after the day-to-day affairs of the complex.

“The laser show will now be a regular feature organised after the ‘darshan’ hours in the late evening hours,” added Sharma.

